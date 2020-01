Deputies in Laurel county arrested two wanted men Tuesday.

Deputies say during a traffic stop, Bryan K. Surgener, 38, fleed on foot and ran into a home nearby. Surgener broke into the home and hid inside a bathroom.

After further investigation, Surgener was found to be a wanted individual.

David Smith, 44, was also arrested during the traffic stop. Deputies say he was a fugitive wanted by Florida.

Both were charged and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.