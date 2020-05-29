Deputies: Martin County woman arrested for drug trafficking

A Martin County woman is behind bars after being accused of drug trafficking.

The Martin County Sheriff's Department received complaints of trafficking coming from the home of Kassandra Hamilton.

When deputies arrived, Hamilton would not allow them to search her place.

After finding drug paraphernalia inside her car, deputies obtained a search warrant.

Deputies found four grams of meth and a gram of heroin along with $1,295 in cash.

Hamilton was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

She is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.