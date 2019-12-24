Deputies: Man makes shooting threat inside Laurel County business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies said a man threatened to shoot another man inside a business.

The arrest happened at a business off US 25, south of London.

When deputies got to the scene, Corbin City Police had arrested Kyle Wilson.

During the investigation, they learned a man brought a handgun inside, flashed it at another man, and then took it back to his car before law enforcement arrived.

When they found the gun, they say it had a full magazine and one round in the chamber.

Wilson faces terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment charges.

 
