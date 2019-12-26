Deputies: Man arrested after claiming he found nephew wrapped in plastic bag

Updated: Fri 10:39 AM, Dec 27, 2019

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies say they arrested a man in Laurel County after he called police claiming to have found his nephew wrapped in a plastic bag on his porch.

Investigators say 64-year-old Jackie Hall made it all up and there was no one else at the home.

According to a news release, when they arrived at his home early in the morning on Christmas Eve, deputies found Hall intoxicated and belligerent.

After a struggle, they transported Hall to the Laurel County Corrections Center where he faces multiple charges.

 
