A man is behind bars on drug trafficking charges after an arrest in Knox County.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies found 39-year-old Challis Davis, of Flat Lick, passed out in a running car.

Davis had methamphetamine and other drugs in his lap.

He also had a bag of meth and money in one of his pockets.

Davis was also wanted for parole violation.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.