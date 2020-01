A man is accused of beating his mother and holder her hostage in Estill County.

Deputies say someone called 911 and hung up.

The dispatcher called back and Steven Deaton answered. Police say he was very upset and his mother was screaming for help.

Deputies went to the home and the woman begged an officer not to leave. Police say she had bruises on her face and hands.

Deaton is facing several charges including abuse and unlawful imprisonment.