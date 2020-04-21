Standoff ends in SWAT raid; Corbin man behind bars

A Laurel County standoff ended with the arrest of one man Tuesday.

According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, it all happened at a home off Springfield Circle.

Deputies arrested Casey Crawford, of Corbin, after they were sent to conduct a welfare check regarding a domestic violence complaint.

The victim told deputies Crawford held her against her will all of Monday and Monday evening.

Crawford was accused of hitting her in the face, ribs and back. He put a pillow over the top of her face and would not allow her to leave.

Children were also inside the home at the time. She was only able to get out and call for help on Tuesday when Crawford had fallen asleep.

When deputies arrived, no one answered. They discovered that Crawford was locked in a back bedroom and likely was armed.

Crisis negotiations were attempted, but Crawford refused to exit the home and the special response team had to forcibly enter the home.

He was found hiding in a bedroom closet under some clothes with a Glock pistol within reach.

Crawford is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal trespassing, strangulation, and resisting arrest. He is also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.

He is currently being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.