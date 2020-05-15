Department of Justice asked to investigate price fixing in the cattle industry

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles sent a joint letter Friday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr asking for the Department of Justice to investigate possible anticompetitive practices in the beef packing sector.

The letter says prices paid to Kentucky cattle farmers has declined despite consumer demand for beef staying steady.

The letter suggests possible market manipulation. The result is Kentucky consumers are paying more for beef and Kentucky farmers are making less money.

Both Cameron and Quarles offer the Department of Justice the resources of their offices to assist with a potential investigation.