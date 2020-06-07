Denise Campbell named Pike Central Head Coach

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Central announced on twitter that they have found their new Lady Hawks Head Coach.
Denise Campbell was hired as the new women's basketball head coach.
Campbell won 59th District titles in 2010 and 2011.
She also held a 153-194 record over 12 seasons at East Ridge and a 38-62 record over 4 seasons at Phelps.
Pike County Central has hired Denise Campbell as the newest Head Coach of the Lady Hawks!
