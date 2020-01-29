Demolition of Perry County strip mall begins

Demolition started Wednesday at a strip mall in Hazard.

For many, it just looks like a run-down building with shattered glass, boarded windows, and growing mold but there is beauty beyond the exterior.

After receiving a grant, the land will be used to build 15 homes for low-income families.

Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance, says the plan has been in the works for a while.

"The project is really about taking something that's a detriment to the community and eyesore and turning it into a positive for the community," said McReynolds. "So we were going to take this really rundown, dilapidated strip mall and turn it into 15 good homes."

Happy Mobelini, the mayor of Hazard, says providing some stability for people while also helping advance the community.

"All trying to do is try to move Perry County forward. we are trying to grow hazard. Grow Perry county," said Mobelini. "It's 15 families buying gas, water, paying taxes and the homes are really nice. I mean it just improves the quality of life of people in hazard. "

This move will take something old and transform not only the land but the lives of the people who will soon live on it.

Officials say they hope to have most of the work completed in two years.

