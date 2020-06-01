Democrats delve into Louisville unrest during Senate forum

Three Kentucky Democrats running for the U.S. Senate have delved into the unrest embroiling the state’s largest city during a televised debate.

They appeared on Kentucky Educational Television. Two of the contenders, Charles Booker and Mike Broihier, said National Guard soldiers should be pulled back after a fatal shooting while police officers and Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew in Louisville.

The third candidate participating in the forum was Amy McGrath.

They are among a number of Democrats running for their party’s nomination in the June 23 primary and the chance to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

