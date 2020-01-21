Delta Air Lines thanks employees with bonus worth two months’ pay

Delta Air Lines is giving its workers two months’ extra pay as a bonus for the company’s strong performance in 2019. It’s part of the company’s profit-sharing program.

Delta announced it’s giving workers $1.6 billion in bonuses. That means every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17 percent of their annual salary, which works out to two months’ pay.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on LinkedIn.

Delta says the payout is a record amount for the company and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than $1 billion to workers.

The profit-sharing plan does not include Delta’s officers, directors and general managers. They will receive their own performance-based bonuses.

