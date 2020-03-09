Expect delays on KY 15 due to construction on new bridge over Combs Road

Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 announced on Facebook that the new bridge over Combs Road will be placed this week.

The bridge beam placement for the new KY 15 bridge over Combs Road is now scheduled for Wednesday through Friday. This was delayed due to flooding in February.

Crews will begin working around 8:30 a.m. each day but work will stop around 2:45-3:00 p.m. to accommodate school traffic.

Expect periodic significant delays on KY 550 and some impacts on KY 15 traffic.