Deer crashes through NC grocery store

A deer crashed through a grocery store in North Carolina on Friday.

Wendy Sheffield, the owner of the grocery store, was working behind the counter when a deer crashed through her store.

“All of a sudden I hear this boom! It sound like a bomb just blowed up!" she said.

Surveillance video shows a deer sliding through the store just seconds after it crashed through the glass.

Sheffield ran to open the back door of her store when she locked eyes with the deer.

“She headed back to the front when she seen me and I was just screaming, ‘It’s a deer, it’s a deer!’ She turned around ... and I kind of got behind her. We all ran around here, and she just flew out the back door," Sheffield said.

The deer left the store and went down a dock and into the canal.

“We watched her swim over and she got out on the island, so of course we went up front and cleaned up all the glass," she said.

Sheffield has received phone calls from witnesses who have told her the deer may have been running from hunters and their dogs.

The deer caused some damage, but not enough to force the store to close its doors.

