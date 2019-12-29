December or April? 70s, showers and storms, oh my!

Good morning! Forget the end of December, today will be feeling like mid-April here in the mountains. A Flood Watch is in effect for Rowan, Powell, Rockcastle, Jackson, Pulaski and Wayne County from 12 p.m. this afternoon until 2 a.m. tonight.

Today and Tonight.

I can't decide which is the bigger weather story, the temperatures or the incoming rain! Today will feel nothing like December. Temperatures will get into the low 70s this afternoon. That is not a typo! The record high temperature for today is 72, we have a shot at beating it. I mean, why not end out the year with another record? With those warm temperatures comes plenty of moisture.

Rain will first start for western counties throughout the day, eventually moving east later this evening and overnight. Winds could be gusting up to 30+ MPH today and tonight. As far as rain totals go, they will be higher to the west and lower to the east. The west could see 1-2 inches, while the east should stay under one inch. We will keep an eye out for any potential flash flooding concerns. Also, don't be surprised if you hear thunder today and tonight! I'm telling you, this is a spring forecast that is very out of place.

Extended Forecast

Showers and gusty winds will continue into your Monday morning as that cold front pushes through the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Rain should end by mid-morning. Clouds should start to clear out by Monday afternoon. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-30s.

Back to reality as we approach 2020. More seasonable temperatures return for your New Year's Eve with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, so those of you with outdoor plans for New Year's Eve, bundle up!

Sunshine returns as we head into the first day of 2020! Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We'll remain on the dry side as well with a few clouds.

The end of the week looks to feature some rain chances. We will keep our eyes on it!

