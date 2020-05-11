Death penalty sought in case of Whitley County man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Whitley County man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Investigators say Daniel Nantz shot and killed 29-year-old Geri Johnson in March of 2019.

She was seven months pregnant at the time. The baby was delivered and later died.

Prosecutors say Nantz killed Johnson to keep her from talking to police about his efforts to seel meth.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports no one has been sentenced to death in federal court in Kentucky since capital punishment was reinstated in 1988.