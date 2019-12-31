Deadly crash closes southbound I-75 in Rockcastle County

A deadly crash closed all southbound lanes of I-75 in Rockcastle County Tuesday evening.

Sister station WKYT reports the crash happened near the 72-mile marker, between Berea and Mt. Vernon.

We do not know how many vehicles are involved or how many people were injured at this time.

Drivers can detour at Exit 76 in Berea, take U.S. 25 South and then go back on the interstate at Exit 62.

Transportation officials expect the road could be closed until at least 9 p.m.

This will be updated as more information is released.