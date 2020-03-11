Daycare workers go the extra mile to keep children safe

Concerns about the coronavirus are growing as the number of cases increase. Some may be unsure if they are doing too much or too little to stay safe. As of now, there are eight confirmed cases in the state of Kentucky.

"The whole thing is not to panic," said Dr. Umar Murad, an internist doctor at Chavies Clinic in Perry County.

He understands the growing concern as people realize one thing.

"There is nothing treatment-wise that can be done other than your immunity. If you have good immunity, when you get exposed to it you might not develop the symptoms. So you might be infected but not showing it," said Dr. Murad.

Cases like these can identify people as 'carriers'.

"That is where somebody has very good immunity this virus can hide," he said.

Doctors say the number of cases will more than likely grow, but Dr. Murad says there will be no change in the way they will treat their patients.

Average immunity will show up in the body as flu-like symptoms for ages 0-9. That only leads to a bigger problem as most of his patients are older.

"They are the carriers and they will take it to our older people," he said. "I am advising them that while they are home and some of them are with their grandkids, some whom they have raised, those kids to stay home."

Here at New Beginning Child Development Center, they are doing just that.

"Sometimes we need a doctor's statement saying they are not contagious to return back to daycare," said Vickie Rice, a caregiver at the daycare.

Precautions go beyond sanitizing surfaces.

"We wash our toys regularly," she said, washing them in Clorox and water, rinsing them and laying them to dry.

The staff knows that most of these children do have siblings in other facilities, and they have taken further measures.

"On our Facebook page, we have a list of things we like to keep sanitized and try to encourage them to carry that home as well with them," said Rice.

Keeping parents informed can lower the risk of sick children coming to daycares and spreading germs.

