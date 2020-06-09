David McAtee’s mother wants justice, peace for her son

The mother of a man who was shot at killed at his business in a shooting that involved the Louisville Metro Police Department and the National Guard is calling for peace and justice for her son.

David “Yaya” McAtee’s mother, Odessa Riley, addressed reporters Monday morning.

“My son was a good son,” she said. “I raised him to do the right thing.”

Riley said there was no ambulance for her son, and she wants to know who pronounced him dead.

She also claimed her son did not have anything in his hand when he was shot.

Attorney Steve Romines spoke following Riley and said he is asking that every video, document and interview in McAtee’s death be disclosed.

He said he wants LMPD to accept responsibility and make it right.