Daughter of UK Assistant Coach John Robic searching for liver donor

Hayley Robic, daughter of University of Kentucky assistant coach John Robic, is reaching out through social media to find a donor as she battles liver cancer.

Hayley posted on Instagram that she has been battling the illness over the past couple of months. She encourages anyone who could be a match for herself or others in need to sign up on the Living Donor Registration site.

“These past several months have been the hardest of my life,” Hayley said via Instagram. “After having emergency surgery, I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer. Because of that, I will be getting a liver transplant and am in need of a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a potential match, I’d be so grateful.”

#BBN, one of our own — one of our family members — needs us. Hayley, one of John Robic’s daughters, was diagnosed w/liver cancer and is in need of a liver transplant and a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a match, please go to https://t.co/YaJJd7ubDL. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 10, 2020

Members of the sports community have come together to share Hayley’s message, including UK Men’s Basketball head coach John Calipari and basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale.