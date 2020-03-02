Dates for Hazard's 2020 North Fork Music Festival set

The City of Hazard and Perry County Fiscal Court announced Monday that the second annual North Fork Music Festival on Main Street in Hazard will take place on July 24 and 25.

In a Facebook post made by the City of Hazard, they said their goal is "making it even bigger and better" than last year's festival.

They also announced that they were working to book bands for the event. While no names were listed, they did say they were "excited" about the eight bands they had selected and that they would be announced soon.