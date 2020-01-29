Dash cam captures Kentucky school bus running red light

Carlos Blackburn has lived in Hardy, Kentucky, for 61 years. He added dash cams to his three vehicles to protect himself in case of an accident.

Last week while out to dinner with his wife, his dash cam caught a Pike County School bus running a red light at a busy intersection.

"I noticed a school bus and knew he couldn't stop at the speed he was going," Blackburn said.

The dash cam captured the incident just before 5 p.m. Jan. 20. There was no school that day in observance of a holiday, so it's unclear where the bus was going or if students were on board.

"I thought somebody might've stolen a school bus," Blackburn said. "I didn't actually think a bus driver would drive like that in that area anyway."

The Pike County School Board had nobody available for an interview, but said they have seen the video.

They have investigated the incident and says they have "taken the appropriate disciplinary action."

He would not release any other details.

Carlos believes this was an isolated incident.