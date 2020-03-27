Dariy Cheer in Prestonsburg looking at new ways to drum up business

Like many restaurants, Dairy Cheer has been restricted to drive-thru and delivery only. The issue for the restaurant in Prestonsburg? They never offered either.

The location recently put a drive-thru window in so they can still operate. Now they are looking at creative ideas to increase business.

"Just trying to keep the lights on. anything we can do," owner Charlie Hicks said. "The community has been really supportive of us. A lot of changes but it seems to be working right now."

Dairy Cheer is looking at having parking lot parties and drive-in movie nights among others. Final decisions on these ideas aren't set just yet.