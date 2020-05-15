Daniel Boone National Forest preparing to reopen starting June 3

The Daniel Boone National Forest announced some tentative reopening dates Friday morning for many of their recreation areas which include the Red River Gorge.

Our sister station WKYT reports officials with the national forest say June 3rd is when they plan to open the first wave of recretional areas.

"Day use sites like picnic areas and shooting ranges, some of our ATV trail systems, and the Red River Gorge," said Tim Eling with the Daniel Boone National Forest.

After the June 3rd openings, most developed campgrounds will then begin to reopen a week later on June 11.

Eling explains what had to go into that decision on when to reopen those areas.

"We're working with our local communities, state officials, CDC, the executive branch, and trying to determine what's a methodical logical safe way to reopen these facilities," said Eling.

With officials announcing opening dates, there are still some important guidelines they want visitors to follow to help prevent another possible shut down in the future.

"Social distancing, six feet apart. Even though you are outside, there are still times when people can congregate at a certain location and be too close together, so think about that," said Eling.

But even while most areas will be open, the opening of Billy Branch Picnic Area, Twin Knobs Beach, and Zilo Beach are still yet to be announced.

"We're trying to evaluate when is the best time to open that because again, that's a place where a lot of people congregate particularly on the weekend," said Eling.

Forestry officials also want to remind everyone there are still tentative dates so as things evolve with this pandemic, some dates may change so it is best to call ahead before you make any plans.