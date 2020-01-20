Magnitude 3.8 earthquake cracks family home's foundation

A Campbell County family reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake caused damage to their foundation Monday afternoon.

A photo submitted by a viewer shows a crack in the foundation of their home. They say it was caused by the earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the magnitude 3.8 earthquake was in Fincastle in Campbell County but was felt throughout southeast Kentucky as well. The earthquake was upgraded from Monday afternoon after it was initially rated a 3.6.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, a 2.8 earthquake hit the same area in Campbell County, according to the USGS.

According to an intensity comparison scale by the USGS, earthquakes that register as less than a 3.0 are classified as a level I. That means it is "Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions."

Knoxville and surrounding areas do not sit on a traditional plate boundary, what we often think of as causing tremors. Instead, we sit along the East Tennessee Seismic Zone. Most local earthquakes are 'weaker,' but some people will still feel the ground shaking if the magnitude is 2.5 or higher.