Man arrested in South Carolina, charged in murder of Pike County woman

It started with a call about an abandoned vehicle in South Carolina and ended with the arrest of a Kentucky man for the murder of his Pike County girlfriend.

Police in Spartanburg County responded to a call Wednesday night in the Chesnee community. When they got to the scene, they found the driver, Anthony Hall, 35, from the Hillsboro community of Fleming County. When they questioned him, they say he voluntarily confessed to killing his girlfriend, Jodi Stapleton, 35, of Shelbiana back in Kentucky.

Deputies say Hall told them about the circumstances that led to Stapleton's death. Officials then contacted Kentucky State Police who followed up on the report.

KSP troopers located Stapleton's body at a home in Menifee County where she was last seen after being reported missing on March 30th.

Hall is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, along with other charges from crimes allegedly committed in South Carolina. He is being held in Spartanburg County awaiting a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.