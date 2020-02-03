DHS: New screening to begin amid coronavirus concerns

The Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may wind up rerouted if officials discover mid-flight that someone onboard has been in China in the last 14 days.

The warning comes as the U.S. steps up its response to the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., mostly involving recent travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

DHS guidance was included in a notice released by the department Sunday as new travel restrictions officially go into effect for flights commencing after 5 p.m. EDT.

U.S. citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rerouted to one of eight designated airports to undergo enhanced health screening procedures. The airports are: Los Angeles International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma, San Francisco, Chicago O’Hare, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, John F. Kennedy in New York, Washington-Dulles and Daniel K. Inouye in Honolulu.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be added to the list starting Monday.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that a "handful" of flights will be heading to China to bring Americans back home from Hubei Province, which is at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak.

China opens virus hospital, market plunges as toll grows

China is sending medical workers and equipment to a newly built hospital, infusing cash into financial markets and further restricting people’s movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

China’s updated figures of 361 deaths and 2,829 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205 cases, come as other countries continued evacuations and restricted travel by Chinese or people who recently traveled in the country.

Reopening of schools was also delayed in Hubei, the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, where a specialized 1,000-bed hospital started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds for patients with the new virus will open within days.

WHO working with Google to combat virus misinformation

The World Health Organization is working with Google to ensure that people get facts from WHO first when they search for information about the new virus that recently emerged in China.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation and rumors about the virus.

It first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has now spread to 23 other countries. Since the outbreak began, a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.