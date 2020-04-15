Curbside delivery keeping Long's Pic Pac busy, continuing to grow

Before the coronavirus pandemic Long's Pic Pac had thought about the idea of eventually implementing curbside delivery. They just never thought the would start so soon.

"It's a pretty big set-up process and we really wanted to do it right. And, there wasn't a big, big call for it. And, then it kept growing a little bit as it's getting in this area. For instance, you don't have the Uber Eats, you don't have the delivery mechanisms that's in a lot of places," said manager, Mike Long.

The idea is just one of the steps the store is taking to reduce exposure and risk anyone in the store.

"The customers in here, we're trying to stay out of their way. And, have the social distancing. We've probably had as many as 40 or 50 a day using it, for the last week or so," said Long.

Long says they are also working towards getting an app set-up to help with online purchases for the orders, as well as remote payment.

Due to the change in workload inside the store, the employees were also given a $2/hr increase for hazard pay.