'Perfect time to do an adoption:' Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter starts curbside adoptions

The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is doing curb-side adoptions to help the animals at the shelter find a new home.

When non-essential businesses beginning closing due to COVID-19, those working at the shelter were concerned about what it would mean for the animals.

"We didn't know if we would even be able to do adoptions or if we would still be able to take in donations," said office manager, Kenna McWilliams. "After we had seen several other shelters going and say they have been doing curbside adoptions, and they have been taking donations."

After dogs have been spayed and neutered, as well as given vaccines, they are posted onto their Facebook page. On the Facebook page, families can see the pets available.

Since the doors are closed, if you see a pet you would like to meet, you can call the shelter to schedule a time to meet them.

McWilliams says the timing could not be better, with more people at home.

"It is the perfect time to do an adoption, I think so anyways. Because people now are at home so they are getting to spend quality time with their animals. Which, I think is a very great thing," McWilliams added.

Dogs are $79.50, cats are $47.70.

Shot records, adoption papers and receipts will be given.