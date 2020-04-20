Cumberland native on national stage for efforts with coronavirus pandemic

With many stepping up to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, one Harlan County native is getting some national attention for his efforts.

Sam Hazen is the CEO of HAC Healthcare. "My greatest fear has always been a pandemic in my role. More than 100,000 employees and facilities in numerous states, we started to get more confident in our ability to respond," Hazen said.

Hazen is from Cumberland, where he remembers his roots kept him grounded for a time like this.

"I have great parents let's just start with that," Hazen said. When asked what values they instilled in him to prepare him for now he replied, "How much time do you have?"

Hard work not only the core of his values, but friendship.

"Sam was actually the my best man in my wedding," Reecie Stagnolia said.

Reecie Stagnolia, a childhood friend, reminisces on their resilience.

"We do not necessarily let where we grew up define us, or determine our pathways to success," Stagnolia explained.

Since the pandemic, Hazen and the HAC Healthcare group have taken care of roughly 5,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

"Because I knew it would touch all of our communities, all of our facilities and be something that would require scaled solutions."

Soon after, he connected with the President of the United States to help move ventilators around the country. This allows them to be sent to areas with higher numbers of infection.

"Would we take a leadership position and put some of our own inventory into that," said Hazen.

With all the national attention, Hazens' friends are happy to see him soar.

"Sam's had a long career in the healthcare arena that has certainly been on a trajectory that has led him to the pinnacle of his field," said Stagnolia.

"We have produced a lot of important people that have gone on to do bigger and better things, and Sam Hazen is just one of those people," said Jeff Wilder, a childhood friend.

Hazen also donated two months of his salary to a fund with HAC Healthcare to help workers struggling with less hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.