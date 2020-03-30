Cumberland Gap National Park temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Cumberland Gap National Park closed Monday at noon due to rising concerns over COVID-19.

"This is a decision that we did not take lightly, we thought very hard about this we looked at every single risk," said Carol Borneman, Supervisory Park Ranger at Cumberland Gap National Park.

The park had precautions in place for a couple of weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We began the closures intermittently closing the visitors center closing the picnic areas closing the wilderness road campground," said Borneman.

Many of the park employees work from home so if someone were to ger hurt on a backcountry trail, it would take several hours for that person to receive help.

"We have that small staff we don't have a lot of folks who can actually go in treat that person stabilize them and then do that carry-out," said Borneman.

Russell Smith and his dog, Finn, visit the park almost every other day. They were walking the trails Monday morning and even picked up some garbage.

"We saw a couple of things today that have been left laying around so we did that," said Smith.

Smith is not too upset with the closing of the park.

"The cool thing is where we live we can see the park, it's not like we're totally removed so that's a fortunate situation that we're still close," said Smith.

