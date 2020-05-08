Cumberland Gap National Historical Park to reopen all trails Saturday

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will reopen access to all trails on Saturday, May, 9.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state and local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kentucky, trails can be accessed from:

- Visitor Center parking area

- Thomas Walker parking area

- Dark Ridge Overlook

- Shillalah Creek Trailhead

In Tennesse, trails can be accessed from Iron Furnace area. In Virginia, trails can be accessed from Colson Lane on Highway 58 and Chadwell Gap.

The following will remain close:

- Pinnacle Road

- Bartlett Park picnic area

- Daniel Boone parking area

- Wilderness Road picnic area

- Civic Park picnic area

- Wilderness Road Campground

- Backcountry campsites

- Visitor Center

All restrooms will remain closed and trash collection operations will remain suspended due to the limited availability of cleaning supplies and PPE for park visitors and park staff.