Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is still open, but the people running the park want to make sure visitors do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The park is open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Officials ask people who have symptoms not to visit, and also note that there might not be full access to water fountains and restrooms.

They also are asking people to avoid being in crowds and say six feet away from others.