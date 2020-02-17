Crews seeing progress in cleanup after train derails in Pike County

Over the weekend, crews worked to remove ethanol that was in the four tanker cars involved in the train derailment.

The cars were moved to a staging area after they were emptied. As of Monday, all tanker cars were removed.

One woman lives next to what is now a construction site. She said while it is a burden, she understands there is work to be done.

"It's been stressful. You don't want to complain because you know the situation, but it's just been a mess," said Melissa Collins.

Many in the community are still just thankful that no lives were lost in the accident.

"Those men, I know that there had to be guardian angels with them that morning for them to make it. They had to," said Collins.

CSX prepared the site to remove the three engines. They are expected to be removed by Wednesday.

Officials said water sampling will continue throughout the process at the site. So far, there has been no impact on local drinking water.

The railway is expected to be repaired later this week.