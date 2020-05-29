Crews searching for man swept away in Kentucky River

Search crews are back out in Jessamine County Friday, searching for a man who was swept away in the Kentucky River Thursday.

Our sister station WKYT reports the search began Thursday night and was later called off.

Crews in four boats are searching the banks of an 11-mile stretch of the river, hoping to find him.

Officials say the man was swimming near lock number seven when the current pulled him under.

"We know by talking to witnesses that he did go over the lock and he did get kicked out of the squally so that's a good thing. He was trying to swim to the riverbank when he went down the last time and they never seen him again," said Chief Michael Rupard with Jessamine County Fire District.

Officials say they now consider this to be a recovery mission rather than a search and rescue.