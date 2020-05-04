Crews respond to gas pipeline explosion in Fleming County

Crews responded to a gas pipeline explosion in Fleming County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. It happened near the Hillsboro community, off Highway 1013.

Sister station WKYT reports EMA officials said the explosion happened in a wooded area. They said no homes were nearby and nobody was hurt.

Enbridge identified the explosion at line 10 of their Texas Eastern Natural Gas system.

The gas has since been cut to the pipeline while crews monitor hot spots.

Art Huggins lives less than a mile from the blast where he and his wife watched as it happened. He said it sounded like fighter jets were taking off from his front yard. He went on to say that it is a good thing it happened in the wooded area and not any closer.

"If it had to happen, it couldn't have happened in a better place," said Huggins. "There is places this line travels where there is occupancy pretty close -- not tremendous amounts. But it runs through areas where there are a lot of people. Right here, that's as good of a spot as it can happen."

Gas line professionals got to the scene on Monday evening to begin looking over the explosion site. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.