An apartment caught fire in Blount County, Tennessee this morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Maryville early Friday morning.

The fire started at Eagle's Crossing Apartments on Wildwood Road just before 7 a.m.

The intersection of Wildwood Road and Old Knoxville Pike was blocked.

Officials at the scene said three people lived in the building affected by the fire. Red Cross helped them find a place to stay.

No injuries were reported.