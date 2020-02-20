Crews salt roads as snow falls steadily in Harlan Co.

Road crews in Haran County spent their Thursday pouring salt, as snow steadily came down.

The reason they wanted to get out early is that salt sticks better to roadways the earlier they pour it.

"When you get down into the teens in temperature, salt doesn't work. Or isn't as effective as it was in the 20s or the 30s," said Duncan Caldwell, with the Harlan County Road Department. "Especially in the Lynch area, Cloverlick, and parts of Pine Mountain, there will be snow there where there isn't any anywhere else."

Road crews have been stretched thin, between salting the roads and continued flooding repairs throughout the county.

"We've been working them for two weeks doing shoulder work. Just finishing up with shoulder work, making sure that all the ditches are still flowing good. And make sure that the culvert heads are not, you know, getting stopped up," said Caldwell.

The snow could make matters even worse for road crews.

"Well, if it sticks and it amounts to anything and then the next day if it warms up real quick and melts off it could cause a problem," Caldwell added.

While the crews prepared on Thursday, they will continue to monitor the weather through the night to see if any additional action needs to be taken.