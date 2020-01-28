Crash sends 3 young children to hospital, mother charged with DUI

A woman is facing charges after a crash sent her and her three children to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Highway 11 at Green Road Monday.

A deputy found a Chevy Malibu over an embankment against a tree. The Richland Volunteer Fire Department removed three small children trapped inside.

The driver and mother of the children, Laurel Nicole Sanders, 34, of Woolum was charged with DUI and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The three children, ages 10, seven and three, were all severely injured. They were taken to Baptist Health in Corbin.

Sanders received serious injuries to her face and was airlifted to UK Medical Center.