Crash kills woman in Pike County

A two-vehicle crash Thursday night killed a woman in Pike County.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police said a preliminary investigation found a vehicle traveling east on US-460 was making a left turn onto Red Creek Road.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle traveling west on US-460.

A woman in the vehicle turning left was taken to Pikeville Medical Center. She died later at the hospital.

We do not know the woman's name at this time.

Police say drugs or alcohol are not suspected in crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.