Crash kills man in Harlan County, US 119 shut down

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Loyall community of Harlan County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs with Kentucky State Police said the crash happened on US 119 around 8:54 a.m.

A man was taken to Harlan ARH where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers closed the entire road to continue the investigation.

We do not know the name of the man killed. Police are trying to notify the family.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said one of the county road department dump trucks was involved in the crash. The county employee was not injured.

"We are fully cooperating with Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement authorities who are investigating this crash," Mosley said in a post on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the man killed in this accident."

This story will be updated.

