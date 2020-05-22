Crash holds afternoon traffic on US 23 in Pikeville

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 held traffic in the Pikeville community Friday afternoon as first responders worked to free the driver of one of the vehicles.

A commercial truck and a van collided at the intersection next to the Kentucky Blood Center, trapping the driver of the van. Officers were able to free the driver before taking him, his passenger and the driver of the truck to the hospital.

"Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire.. they had a phenomenal response time. We pull into the scene, Kentucky State Police, LifeGuard, they're here. They just rolled upon it. They're already administering care," said Pikeville Public Safety Director Paul Maynard. "We all worked together as a team to get the one subject extracted."

Officers were on-scene almost immediately and the clean-up took around 20 minutes. Maynard did not know the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries but says the weather may have played a factor.