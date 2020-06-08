Cranking up the heat: Highs near 90 the next two days

Get your heat precautions ready for the next couple of days, because we are going to crank the heat right back up.

Today and Tonight

We start out the new week with some patchy morning fog, but after that, the mercury climbs and fast. Sunny skies take over and we go from morning temperatures in the upper 50s to close to 90 this afternoon. Our official high is 89, but it would not surprise me to see a 90 degree reading somewhere today. The UV index is 10, so if you're planning to spend some time at the pool, sunscreen is your best friend. Speaking of best friends, make sure you keep an eye on your pets the next couple of days.

We'll add in a few clouds tonight but stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is a day we have to watch for heat, especially for those who are working or spending long periods outside. More sunshine, even mixed with some clouds, will push our highs to the 90 degree mark for most. When you factor in a heat index of the mid 90s and a UV index of 11, that's dangerously hot. Make sure you stay hydrated, limit your time outside if you can, take frequent breaks if you can't and wear sunscreen and light weight, light colored clothing. Some scattered rain chances look likely Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. At this point, I think most of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal stay west of us. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

The warmth continues into Wednesday, but we keep some scattered rain chances around, which should help most areas stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Another dry stretch takes over Thursday and Friday, but some much cooler air settles into place and that looks to carry us through the weekend as highs look to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.