Cracker Barrel to test sale of beer, wine and mimosas in Tennessee

Cracker Barrel expanded a test kitchen to serve alcoholic beverages at two locations in Tennessee.

Cracker Barrel expanded the test kitchen to Tennessee after an "overwhelmingly positive" response at the first test location in Florida.

"...We have decided to expand the test in different markets in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky, and have taken initial steps to apply for the appropriate licenses and begin necessary training in certain locations, including the two stores in Murfreesboro, Tennessee," said Cracker Barrel officials.

The test locations will serve a limited assortment of beer and wine, including orange and strawberry mimosas.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests to these stores and offering them additional choice that enhances their enjoyment and a new way to celebrate special occasions," Cracker Barrel officials said.