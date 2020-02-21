Coyotes spotted close to Ashland neighborhoods

Coyotes have been spotted closer to neighborhoods in Ashland, an Ashland city commissioner said Thursday.

This is their natural breeding season, so they are more present, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

That agency put together some tips on how to keep you and your pets safe. They include the following:

- Do not leave pet food, including birdseed, outside. If you do feed your pet outside, be sure to only give them the amount they can eat in one sitting.

- Securely close garbage bins.

- Fence in your gardens to where coyotes cannot get in.

- If you use an outdoor grill, clean the excess food out of it and empty the grease trap.

- Keep your pets inside. if you have an outdoor pet, supervise them or put them in a secure kennel.