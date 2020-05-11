COVID-19 isolation triggers relapse for some in the fight against addiction

From social distancing to self-isolation, COVID-19's impact is taking a toll on people in recovery.

"The contributing factors are the social distancing and isolation. There's also the increased anxiety and increased worry, and fear, and panic, and the loneliness that has occurred, and then also there are different sources of income coming into people whether it be the stimulus checks or the increased unemployment payments," said Matt Brown, Senior Vice President of Administration at Addiction Recovery Care.

People in recovery often turn to support in their battle against addiction. Turning to AA meetings, church, and other face-to-face interaction for that help. But, because of COVID-19 much have that has come to a halt.

"Social distancing by its nature is the opposite of connection. It's pushing people into their homes," said Brown.

ARC is on the frontlines of the fight and the help to get people away from addiction. But, right now is one of the hardest battles many have had to face.

"I know for me personally it's worse than I anticipated," said Kayla Parsons, Deputy Chief of Staff at ARC.

While it has been worse than many imagined, the ability to help those out there is still available.

"Being kind, making sure to check on people if you know that they are struggling. Not being afraid to reach out and say hey I'm thinking about you today or can I help you with anything," said Brown.

"Reach out to people. You don't have to feel isolated from people just because we're not getting together in groups," added Parsons.

Addictions Recovery Care launched its ARC Anywhere App in response to COVID-19. This allows people to access what they need in their recovery process right in the palm of their hands.

If someone you know is struggling with addiction ARC has their 24/& helpline at (606) 638-0938 or on their website.