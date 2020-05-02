Court rules Gov. Beshear must allow drive-in church services

Governor Andy Beshear has been ordered to allow a Louisville church's drive-in services.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the U.S. Court of Appeals on Saturday issued an order that prohibits Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear from banning a Louisville church’s drive-in worship services.

Maryville Baptist Church pastor, Jack Roberts filed a lawsuit accusing Beshear of violating their constitutional rights after Kentucky State Police went to the church on Easter and placed notices on the cars of people who attended services alerting worshipers that the health department would require them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order filed Saturday in the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will allow the church to hold drive-in services as long as those who attend “adhere to the public health requirements mandated for ‘life-sustaining’ entities.”

The governor's office said in a release this decision supports what Gov. Beshear has been saying.

The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief supporting the church on Wednesday.

