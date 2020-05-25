Couple spends Memorial Day setting out flags across Hazard

On Memorial Day, we collectively pause, if not just for a moment to remember the men and women in uniform who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

One couple spent their day doing that by setting out flags across the city of Hazard.

The flags waving in the wind symbolize our freedom, but is also a solemn reminder of the heavy price hundreds of thousands paid to protect it.

As the sun beat down Monday morning, Tim and Cindy Francis went from street to street setting out those flags. The two have been together for 27 years.

"On this route? There's probably about 30, but if put all routes up there's over 250," said Tim.

This has been a tradition for the Hazard Lions Club since the 1970s, a tradition Cindy's father was a part of. So for this duo it's an important tradition to uphold.

"So we just, keep it going," he said.

Usually, there is a larger crowd that comes out and sets out flags with them. About 12 people spread the routes out making it less work, but this year things have been different.

"With COVID we couldn't meet, we couldn't get things together," Cindy said.

Each flag put out provides a moment of solace as each flag beautifies the city and provides a deeper meaning to the couple.

Tim's father is a veteran and Cindy's grandfather, four of her uncles and her stepbrother all served.

Cindy mostly does the driving as Tim puts out each flag.

"And today's his [Tim's] birthday!" Cindy laughed.

At the end of the day they will come back out and pick up all the flags so they don't become worn.

When asked what makes them do this year after year, their answer is simple: "Pride"