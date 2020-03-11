Some county jails follow Kentucky's lead and limit visitors

Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear suspended visitor access at state prisons as a further step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many county jails are following the governor's lead and limiting visits for the near future.

Big Sandy Regional Detention Center is among those suspending all visitation. The jail will also close the lobby to everyone except for essential personnel. Commissary deposits can be made online. Anyone with questions can call 606-297-5245.

Sister station WKYT talked to several county jailers about their decisions to stop visits in an effort to protect staffers and inmates.

"We are also limiting client-attorney, one-on-one visits that we would normally have to behind the glass," said Michele Rankin, the Woodford County jailer.

"They eat together. They sleep in the same area. They use some of the same restrooms and showers, so that's why we're doing this out of safety," said Lt. Matt LeMonds, with the Fayette County Detention Center. "Taking extra steps as far as wiping down the phones, sanitizing the common areas. All the inmates have sanitizer in their cells."

Similar precautions have been taken in the past for flu and hepatitis A cases. A jail may see a few dozen to more than one hundred visitors a day, putting people at risk in these situations.

Staff members are also screening inmates for fever and teaching them the proper way to wash their hands.