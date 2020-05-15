Fewer in-person locations and more mail-in ballots: County clerks prepare for Kentucky's primary election

Kentucky's primary election was supposed to be this upcoming Tuesday, but Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams postponed that election to June 23, due to concerns about COVID-19.

In the meantime, county clerks in all 120 Kentucky counties are preparing for a much different election than they are used to.

In Laurel County, while no visitors come into the courthouse, the busy-work in the county clerk's office has only increased.

"The past few months have been an experience for all clerks across Kentucky," said Tony Brown, Laurel County's Clerk.

Brown is a new clerk in the county - actually, in 2018, Brown became the first new clerk in the county in 32 years.

He is now tasked with something he never imagined he would be doing - organizing an election while a global pandemic is playing out.

"I can tell you right now that all 120 clerks in the state, are they happy about this? No. Do they want to do this? No. Do they have to do it? Yes," Brown said.

In a county of about 60,000 people, there are 48,000 people who are registered to vote. Usually, the county only gets between 400 and 800 absentee ballots in a normal election, but this year, they expect the absentee ballots to be in the thousands.

"What we’ve been doing is already things that we’ve done before with absentee voting, same process and things like that, it’s just gonna be on a larger scale with less in-person voting," he said.

They will have the ability to hire extra people to verify signatures on absentee ballots, which will help them with the extra ballots they will see.

"Every absentee ballot that we do receive by mail does go through the process of verifying the signature," Brown added.

There will be a secure ballot box located at the courthouse for people who have a mail-in ballot but do not want to send their ballot in the mail.

As for in-person voting, the fiscal court approved funds that allowed for the purchase of additional voting machines. This allows for two in-person locations in Laurel County.

"Are the lines gonna be long? More than likely, yes. Is it gonna be crowded? More than likely yes. But we still have to go by the CDC guidelines for this election by state laws."

If you are not registered to vote, you can go to GoVoteKY.com

